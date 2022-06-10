Plans to demolish listed building and build 46 flats in north Glasgow approved

Glasgow City Council has given the green light to plans to demolish a listed building and construct 46 new flats in north Glasgow.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Partick Housing Association has been given the go ahead for its proposals for the site between Bearsden Road and Crow Road in Anniesland, next to the Forth and Clyde Canal.

The new development will consist of two flatted blocks, each with 100% affordable residential units - 4 will be wheelchair adaptable, 18 will be amenity dwellings for the elderly, and 24 will be general needs flats.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The site is currently derelict, with one small category C listed building on the western edge of the land.

The site in north Glasgow.

The building was last used as a bar and restaurant but has not been in operation since 2004. The building is described as being in a ‘poor’ condition with damp, structural movement and defective joints.

According to the application, the land was developed around 1938 and used as an office block, on the site of the old Robinson Dunn mill, the Temple Saw Mills.

Explaining the background to the site, the application states: “The current owners of the site - G1 Group - initially operated it as a microbrewery and restaurant for ten years.

“Following its closure in 2005, a number of leisure uses were considered by G1 Group across a five year period, however no viable alternative use emerged.

“The building was then marketed privately before being openly marketed in 2010 for lease or sale. As identified within the information provided by G1 Group and submitted with the planning application, a number of direct approaches were made to leisure operators for a range of uses over a period of 10 years, however no viable interest was identified.