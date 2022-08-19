Edit Account-Sign Out

Plans to demolish listed buildings and build new Glasgow city centre hotel approved

Proposals for a new Glasgow city centre hotel have been given the green light.

By Jamie Callaghan
Friday, 19th August 2022, 8:57 am

HMH One Clyde Ltd has been given permission from Glasgow City Council to demolish listed buildings on Broomielaw.

A new hotel development will be created on the site, with the B-listed Oswald House converted and a new build extension added to the side.

The hotel will include a licenced premises, restaurant and meeting room facilities.

Most Popular

The plans for the new Broomielaw Hotel.

The gap site between Oswald House and the Clydeport Building is vacant, although ruins of a part-demolished pub remain.

The plans will see all the remaining debris and existing road structure removed.

GlasgowHotelPlanning