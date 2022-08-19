Plans to demolish listed buildings and build new Glasgow city centre hotel approved

Proposals for a new Glasgow city centre hotel have been given the green light.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

HMH One Clyde Ltd has been given permission from Glasgow City Council to demolish listed buildings on Broomielaw.

A new hotel development will be created on the site, with the B-listed Oswald House converted and a new build extension added to the side.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The hotel will include a licenced premises, restaurant and meeting room facilities.

The plans for the new Broomielaw Hotel.

The gap site between Oswald House and the Clydeport Building is vacant, although ruins of a part-demolished pub remain.