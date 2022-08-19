Plans to demolish listed buildings and build new Glasgow city centre hotel approved
Proposals for a new Glasgow city centre hotel have been given the green light.
HMH One Clyde Ltd has been given permission from Glasgow City Council to demolish listed buildings on Broomielaw.
A new hotel development will be created on the site, with the B-listed Oswald House converted and a new build extension added to the side.
The hotel will include a licenced premises, restaurant and meeting room facilities.
The gap site between Oswald House and the Clydeport Building is vacant, although ruins of a part-demolished pub remain.
The plans will see all the remaining debris and existing road structure removed.