Plans to improve Glasgow parks described as ‘underwhelming’

Plans for improving council parks in Langside have been sent back to the drawing board after politicians said they were “underwhelmed” by what had been proposed.

Council officers put forward £9,000 investment for Holmlea Park, £20,000 for Balvicar Street Play Area refurbishment and £17,500 for Queens Park entrances and footpaths from Langside Avenue.

But the officials were asked to come up with other proposals on what the Local Parks and Open Space Improvement Fund could be spent on.

Council leader Susan Aitken, SNP, said: “I’m a little bit underwhelmed by the options we have in front of us, not least because two of them aren’t actually in the ward.

Holmlea Park is set to receive funding.

Speaking at the Langside Area Partnership meeting on Tuesday, the ward councillor said it was important to maximise funding and to consider other open spaces in Langside.

A council official said they are happy to “pause the current suggestions” and accommodate further proposals.

Saying she was disappointed with the list of proposals, Judith Pollock, chair of the Mount Florida Community Council, said there was “very little” presented for her area.

She said: “We don’t have any parks in Mount Florida of any size so we just need to create wee bits of attractive areas of space in areas that aren’t parks in the community.”

Green councillor Holly Bruce said she was also a bit “underwhelmed with what was put on the table” especially “as it is not spread out across the ward.”

She asked if the Balvicar Street Play Area refurbishment could be signed off though as the playpark is in “dire need” of investment and raised concerns about a delay.

Councillor Aitken said: “I would be reluctant to sign off £20,000 today. I would rather see what other options there are for restoring the Balvicar Street play park.”

She pointed out a contribution should be made to the play park but wants more information about other opportunities, which would miss out.