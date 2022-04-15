Plans to turn Gorbals offices into flats and build new apartments

An office block in the Gorbals could be converted into apartments.

Westpoint Homes wants to turn the Twomax offices on the corner of Old Rutherglen Road and Commercial Road into apartments, while also building more flats on the site.

The Southbank Child Centre would be demolished to make room for the new apartments.

The development aims to create 100 new one-, two-, and three-bed apartments.

The office block in the Gorbals.

A previous application was approved in 2017, with numerous conditions, which would see 92 apartments created.