Police appeal to find missing Maryhill woman

Police are appealing for information in a bid to trace a missing Maryhill woman.

Andrea Harvey has been reported missing.

Andrea Harvey (47) was last seen about 10am on Tuesday on Acre Road, Maryhill.

She is described as white, 5 foot 7, slim build with shoulder length blonde hair. She has a scar on her left eye. The clothing she is currently wearing is unknown.

Inspector Alyson Bolton from Maryhill Police Office said: "Andrea has not been seen or in touch with her family and friends for several days now and they are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare.

“We are carrying out extensive enquiries to locate Andrea with a number of police resources out looking for her. I would like to hear from anyone who has seen her or who has any information that may assist in tracing her.”