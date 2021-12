Police are searching for the owner of a small black dog that was found in Drygate.

The dog, which was found last night, does have a microchip, however it is not registered.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The dog is at Stewart Street Police Office to await the Dog Warden being contacted this morning.