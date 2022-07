Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

The street was closed off to traffic and pedestrians last Thursday.

Police Scotland said: “Following enquiries into the circumstances surrounding a man found injured at Union Street in Glasgow city centre around 11.30am on Thursday, 1 July, no criminality has been established.

“An investigation into the incident has confirmed that no assault has taken place and officers would like to thank the members of the public who assisted with their enquiries.”