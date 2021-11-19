Proposals for 34 flats in Port Dundas given green light
Glasgow City Council planning officers have given the green light to plans to build 34 flats just north of the city centre.
Friday, 19th November 2021, 10:26 am
The site on High Craighall Road.
Craighall Developments Ltd aims to build two buildings on High Craighall Road, with 34 flats split between them.
Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
The area is currently vacant and sits next to the Craighall Business Park, which was developed between 2001 and 2008.