Proposed housing sparks concern in Biggar

Concerns have been aired about the proposed houses on land between St Isidore's church and Lindsaylands Road in Biggar.

Tree-felling at the site was stopped recently when South Lanarkshire Council stepped in to seek an emergency tree preservation order.

Local residents are furious about plans to build the homes, which would have access on to Lindsaylands Road – claiming they were not consulted and citing fears about access and tree preservation.

Road safety is also a concern and some parishioners are worried about the future of the church itself, which was formerly the home of Dr Kello, founder of Biggar' s Kello Hospital.

So far, some 20 letters have been submitted to the council. Jan and Ian Warnock, who live next to the site, are among them.

In a letter to the council, Jan stated: “This is an already busy junction; a further access road will exacerbate traffic further down the Wynd and the junction of the High Street.

"In order to build these houses, many of the old established trees, of which there are in excess of 50, would have to be felled. These trees are a natural habitat for many birds.”

Alistair Stewart, who has lived on Lindsaylands Road for 26 years, is also concerned about the traffic and loss of trees.