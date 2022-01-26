Provan Hall and Laurieston Arches among Glasgow projects to get extra funding

Nine Glasgow regeneration projects are to receive an extra £1.68 million so they can carry on with building plans.

The Scottish Government has waded in to top up the original funding of about £9.5 million for the makeover developments, which includes Provan Hall in Easterhouse.

Why are they getting extra money?

It comes as building sites face increasing costs, supply shortages and other issues.

The derelict railway Laurieston Arches in the Gorbals and Bellgrove Meat Market Shed and Superintendent’s House are two developments in line for more funding to cover extra costs.

A Greater Pollok community hub and and incubation hub at Kinning Park are also set for more money to meet increasing prices.

‘Proceed as envisioned’

A council paper said the additional funding will allow the projects to “proceed as envisioned.”

Councillors sitting on the City Administration Committee will be asked to accept the Scottish Government’s additional ‘Regeneration Capital Grant Fund’(RCGF) funding on Thursday.

The Scottish Government asked council officers for updates on the buildings in July “to understand the challenging circumstances that continue to be experienced by many projects, particularly focusing on rising construction costs, lack of supplies, the continued impact of Covid-19, and the impact of this on timescales for delivery and cost implications.”

As a result of the feedback Holyrood decided to offer the council more capital.

A council report said: “Council is asked to accept revised, additional grant awards for the following projects, which will allow them to progress on site and deliver physical, social, and economic regeneration in local communities.”

What projects are getting extra funding?

Old Basin House, project to be delivered by Scottish Canals, will get an extra £50,804 taking the RCGF funding total to £520,804.

Civic House, project to be delivered by Agile City CIC, is in line for an extra £30,000 taking the RCGF funding total to £435,000.

Provan Hall, project to be delivered by NRS Project Management and Design/Seven Lochs, is in line for an extra £ 75,000 taking the RCGF funding total to £1.285 million.

Possilpark Family & Community Centre, project to be delivered by Possilpark People’s Trust, is in line for an extra £182,445 taking the RCGF funding total to £1.682 million.

Kinning Park Complex, project to be delivered by Kinning Park Complex, is in line for an extra £55,000 taking the RCGF funding to total to £1.255 million.

Laurieston Arches, project to be delivered by New Gorbals Housing Association, is in line for an extra £215,401 taking the RCGF funding total to £1.213 million.

Meat Market Sheds, project to be delivered by Milnbank Housing Association, is in line for an extra £692,600 taking the RCGF funding to total to £3.332 million.

Greater Pollok Community Hub, project to be delivered by South West Arts and Music Project, is in line for an extra £180,000 taking the RCGF funding total to £780,000.