Provost Renwick congratulates volunteers who clocked up 290 years of service!

The event took place at Garvies in Milngavie and Provost Renwick delivered the welcome speech to volunteers and representatives from East Dunbartonshire Children’s Panel and Area Support Team, representatives from Children’s Hearings Scotland and the Scottish Children’s Reporter Administration.Provost Renwick said, “Due to the pandemic this event was a long time coming and it was lovely to see all the volunteers getting together in person to celebrate their many years of hard work. Between them, the 15 volunteers being recognised had managed to clock up a staggering 290 years of voluntary service, which is quite something!