£105 Glasgow gift cards sent out to 85,000 homes

The £105 gift cards being given to 85,000 households across Glasgow have been sent out.

Glasgow City Council has confirmed that the gift cards, which are being given to support lower income households during the cost of living crisis and boost businesses recovering from the pandemic, have been sent out.

The council posted that the “cards have been posted and should be with you in the coming days”.

The gift card can be spent across Glasgow.

Council leader Susan Aitken said: “The 85,000 cards that we’ll soon be sending out will secure a double benefit for communities across Glasgow.

“They will give extra spending power to lower-income households, right across the city, at a time when they are facing the worst pressures in decades — but they will also deliver a much-needed economic stimulus and a real boost to local businesses in our high streets, while they are still recovering from the covid pandemic.”

She added: “It’s really important that people keep the first letter they receive safe, so they are able to activate their card and enjoy all the benefits of shopping local — and that businesses take a look at how the scheme can work for them.”

Gift cards can only be spent within Glasgow and with businesses registered to accept them. Over 700 places, including shops, places to eat, salons and visitor attractions, have signed up to the scheme.