£20,000 fundraising appeal for The Playbarn

Zoe and Joe launched the Playbarn in 2012 but the pandemic has brought them to their knees financially, just as things are starting to pick up. Now they are looking to parents for support.

Owners Zoe and Joe Houghton are hoping parents across Clydesdale will support them in keeping the venture open.

Explaining why, Zoe said: “We have put our hearts and souls into building The Playbarn for the benefit of the local children, parents and community over the last ten years.

"Sadly, Covid has made the past two years somewhat horrific financially. We now desperately need to ask for help to secure the future of our fantastic family business.

"The last two years have almost brought us to our knees financially. Despite some critical government support, we have also had to borrow significantly. We have done everything we can to remain open for children and families who have needed us, but it has taken much longer than any of us imagined for things to return to pre-pandemic levels.

“Things have certainly improved slightly over the last few months. There is now, at last, a glimmer of light at the end of the tunnel.

"However, this positive news comes frustratingly at the most critical time for us – when all sources of possible financial support have dried up completely.”

Zoe and Joe set up The Playbarn, initially in Carstairs Junction in 2012 and then Carluke, when they struggled to find childcare that suited their children’s and their own needs. Launched on Friday, their fundraiser has so far raised £2170.