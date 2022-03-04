Public asked to give their views on improving outdoor spaces in Lanark town centre

The temporary seating area that was set up in Hyndford Place

The town has limited high quality public space currently.

Over the last two years, Discover Lanark has very successfully used Hyndford Place and the area on High Street by the Tolbooth as outdoor seating areas and for events such as Jurassic Lanark and Winter Wonderland.

The recent experience of Covid-19 has highlighted just how valuable outside space is as a focal point for the community whether to sit, eat, socialise or indeed take part in an activity or event.

Discover Lanark is now working with landscape architects Ironside Farrar to consider how these two spaces could be used by the community in the future.

Graeme McLeish, chairman of Discover Lanark said: “The temporary seating areas and events have certainly proved popular with local people and visitors to the town.

"We have received a lot of positive feedback after these projects and suggestions about how the spaces could be improved and what they might be best used for.”

“We are keen to find out if there is an appetite for more formal improvements including potentially the permanent pedestrianisation of Hyndford Place.

"We hope that this consultation will provide us with detailed feedback enabling us to take forward a funding application for one or both spaces in the near future.”

Anyone interested in taking part in the consultation has a range of opportunities to give their views.

A drop-in event will take place in the Tolbooth from March 12, running through to March 19.

It will be open between 10am and 4pm giving the chance to see the concept plans and meet with members of the Project Team to discuss ideas and give feedback.

There will be a public forum on Friday, March 18, at 7pm in the Tolbooth with a presentation from Ironside Farrar and small group sessions to draw out more detailed ideas.