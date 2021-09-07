Public toilets reopen in Milngavie Youth Centre

Milngavie Youth Centre

There are gents, ladies and a disabled toilet within the youth centre at Mugdock Road car park.

A baby change facility is also available within the disabled toilet.

The Trustees of Milngavie Youth Centre (MYC) have kept some Covid prevention measures in place with only one cubicle and washbasin available in each toilet area.

The public toilets reopened on Monday, September 6 and will be available daily from 7.30am-5pm.