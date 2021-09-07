Public toilets reopen in Milngavie Youth Centre

The public toilets located within Milngavie Youth Centre have now reopened after being closed due to Covid.

By The Newsroom
Tuesday, 7th September 2021, 4:19 pm
Updated Tuesday, 7th September 2021, 4:36 pm
Milngavie Youth Centre

There are gents, ladies and a disabled toilet within the youth centre at Mugdock Road car park.

A baby change facility is also available within the disabled toilet.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The Trustees of Milngavie Youth Centre (MYC) have kept some Covid prevention measures in place with only one cubicle and washbasin available in each toilet area.

The public toilets reopened on Monday, September 6 and will be available daily from 7.30am-5pm.

A spokesperson for the Trustees posted on social media that while the toilets are provided as a free service, donations to support their provision are welcome.