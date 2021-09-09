Quothquan pit-stop for Ride Across Britain

From Cornwall to Scotland, Ride Across Britain is making a pit-stop in Quothquan tomorrow.

The fully-supported ride covers some of the most beautiful and scenic parts of the country accessible on two wheels, from the rolling hills of Cornwall to the sweeping landscapes of Scotland.

Today (Thursday), Stage 6 of the ride will make a very important pit-stop at Quothquan Village Hall from 10am to 4pm.

And locals are being encouraged to cheer on the cyclists along the local leg of the route.

Riders would be delighted to see locals coming out to cheer them on.

Tara Andrews, from Threshold Sports which organises the ride, said: “We’ll have around 900 participants taking part in this year’s event, each with a unique reason why they’re taking on this challenge – whether it be to tick something off their bucket-list or fundraising for one of our incredible charity partners.

“Pit-stop 2 is based at Quothquan Village Hall from 10am to 4pm. We also usually use the adjacent field to accommodate the flow of our 900 cyclists stopping throughout the day.

"Stage 6 covers Carlisle to Hopetoun, crossing the Scottish border. Legs will be sore but emotions will run high as riders head into their final three days of the epic nine day ride.

"We’d be delighted if local people want to come along and cheer our participants on."

As well as being an incredibly rewarding challenge, the ride offers participants a totally unique way to explore the country.

Billed as a fully-supported ride, Threshold Sports works hard to help its participants, providing bespoke training programmes, fully loaded pit-stops, mechanical and medical support, a mobile bicycle repair service, tented accommodation, massages and sports nutrition.

This has helped the event and its many participants enjoy a completion rate of over 90 per cent in recent years.

And that’s great news for the charity partners who benefit, including Parkinson’s UK, Cancer Research UK, Macmillan Cancer Support, the Alzheimer’s Society, Prostate Cancer UK and the Prince’s Trust.