8 Glasgow restaurants recommended by Rangers legends past and present

These are the Glasgow restaurants which are loved by past and present Rangers stars

Glasgow has some of the best hospitality in Scotland, so the stars of Rangers don’t need to travel far for some truly incredible food.

It’s no doubt that top-flight football is hungry work, so we’re not surprised that the stars of Rangers football team past and present feel the need to get out for a good meal in Glasgow now and then.

That’s why we’ve put together this list to put you on to the best restaurants in Glasgow that get the thumbs up from Rangers stars past present.

Take a look below for the best restaurants frequented by Rangers fans in Glasgow in the last year.

Rangers legend and now interim coach Barry Ferguson was spotted dining at Murphy's Pakora Bar last year.

1. Barry Ferguson - Murphy's Pakora Bar

Ally McCoist was spotted dining with pals at Mister Singhs in 2024.

2. Ally McCoist - Mister Singhs

Former Rangers boss Phillipe Clement enjoyed a meal at La Lanterna on Great Western Road. A host of Celtic and Rangers stars have previously been spotted at the restaurant in the West End and in Glasgow city centre.

3. Phillipe Clement - La Lanterna

After taking over at Rangers in November 2021, Giovanni van Bronckhorst headed straight for Caffè Parma where he used to regularly visit as a player.

4. Giovanni van Bronckhorst - Caffè Parma

