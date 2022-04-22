Record Store Day: 8 Glasgow record stores taking part in annual event

The annual Record Store Day is today (Saturday) with more than 260 record stores from across the UK taking part in this special celebration.
What started in 2007 as a way of promoting independent record stores in the USA has grown into an international event, with special vinyls released to mark the occasion.
Eight record stores from across Glasgow are taking part in the event, according to the official Record Store Day website.
These are:
Love Music - 34 Dundas Street
Monorail Music - 12 Kings Court
Mostly Vinyl Micky - 197 Gallowgate
Chameleon @ Glasgow Audio - 88 Great Western Road
Blitzkriegshop - 204 London Road
Strip Joint Records - 956 Argyle Street
Mixed Up Records - 18 Otago Lane
Some Great Reward - 520 Victoria Road
To find out more about Record Store Day and what’s happening to celebrate the event, click HERE.