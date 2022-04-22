Record Store Day: 8 Glasgow record stores taking part in annual event

In the era of Spotify, iTunes and Apple Music, when listening to music is easier than ever, it’s nice to celebrate the unique culture of the record store.

The annual Record Store Day is today (Saturday) with more than 260 record stores from across the UK taking part in this special celebration.

What started in 2007 as a way of promoting independent record stores in the USA has grown into an international event, with special vinyls released to mark the occasion.

Eight record stores from across Glasgow are taking part in the event, according to the official Record Store Day website.

Record Store Day to return across three dates to ensure social distancing. Image: Shutterstock

These are:

Love Music - 34 Dundas Street

Monorail Music - 12 Kings Court

Mostly Vinyl Micky - 197 Gallowgate

Chameleon @ Glasgow Audio - 88 Great Western Road

Blitzkriegshop - 204 London Road

Strip Joint Records - 956 Argyle Street

Mixed Up Records - 18 Otago Lane

Some Great Reward - 520 Victoria Road