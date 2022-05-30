Residential roads and pavements across East Renfrewshire to benefit from £3m investment

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Richmond Avenue in Clarkston was resurfaced as part of the 2021/22 programme of works

The 2022/23 roads maintenance programme will use the additional £3m of resources alongside other annual budgets to improve the condition of 53 roads and 15 pavements across the area.

A percentage of East Renfrewshire’s roads are assessed and reported on nationally by an independent body each year.

The council is currently ranked second in Scotland for the condition of its A class roads, and first on the mainland.

In its 2019/20 budget, the council committed an additional £15m capital investment for roads infrastructure over the following five years.

The council’s A and B class road network is classed as in a relatively good condition and the majority of the additional £3m allocation for 2022/23 has been directed towards residential roads – C and unclassified class roads.

As with previous years, a number of factors are taken into consideration when prioritising which roads will benefit from the programme each year. These include structural condition, usage, cost of maintenance for the previous three years and geographical spread.

Andy Cahill, director of Environment said: “We recognise how important high quality roads are, and we aim to improve our transport network year on year, so I’m delighted that 68 roads and pavements have been approved for resurfacing for the year ahead - on top of our annual programme of works.

“It’s fantastic that 128 projects have been completed since this additional capital investment for roads infrastructure was first approved four years ago.

"This funding is absolutely vital as it allows us to make vast improvements to roads which would not have received any treatment other than safety defect repairs.

"We’re continuing to receive positive feedback from local residents who are seeing a noticeable difference in their area, so I look forward to seeing these projects getting under way in the year ahead.”

Around £300,000 of this additional budget has been spent each year on upgrading street lighting and replacing lanterns with more energy-efficient LEDs and 15 sets of traffic signals and pedestrian crossings have also been replaced and upgraded.

Around £200,000 of the 2022/23 budget will be spent on upgrading the street lighting on Mearns Road between Flenders Road and Broom Road and upgrading three sets of traffic signals.

The council also ensure that all potholes reported are inspected as soon as possible, with the most serious potholes prioritised for repair.

Full list of resurfacing works:

Road resurfacing –

B773 Darnley Road & Dovecothall roundabout, Barrhead

A736 Main Street, Barrhead (Dovecothall roundabout to Church Road westbound)

Moidart Court, Barrhead

Rufflees Avenue, Barrhead

Campsie Avenue, Barrhead

Carlibar Road, Barrhead (Commercial Road to Cross Arthurlie Street)

Gateside Road, Barrhead (Woodneuk to Gateside Gardens)

Aurs Drive, Barrhead (Aurs Road to Arthurlie Street)

Arthurlie Avenue, Barrhead

Lambie Crescent, Newton Mearns (Cul-de Sac to No.4)

Lomond Drive, Newton Mearns

Glen Roy Drive, Neilston

Glen Falloch Crescent, Neilston

Claremount Avenue, Giffnock

St Clair Avenue, Giffnock

Arden Drive, Giffnock

Ashlea Drive, Giffnock

Giffnock Park Avenue, Merrylee

Torburn Avenue, Giffnock

Clifton Road/Orchard Grove, Giffnock

Glenbank Drive, Thornliebank

Ailsa Drive, Giffnock

B767 Clarkston Road, Clarkston (Linn Drive to Corrie Grove)

B759 Carmunnock Road, Busby (East Kilbride Road to Laurel Grove)

Hillend Road, Clarkston (Sundale Avenue to Flenders Avenue)

Moray Drive, Clarkston (part)

Elm Street, Busby

Birch Avenue, Busby

Gloucester Avenue, Clarkston

Golf Road, Clarkston (Eastwoodmains Road to Stewart Drive)

Hillside Avenue, Clarkston

Kippen Drive, Busby

Ormonde Avenue, Netherlee (Deanwood Road to Parklands Road)

Gordon Drive, Netherlee (Gordon Avenue to Gordon Road)

Moray Gardens, Clarkston

Field Road, Busby (East Kilbride Road to Woodyett Road)

Leebank Drive, Netherlee

C1 Mearns Road, Clarkston (Flenders Road to Laigh Road)

C1 Mearns Road, Newton Mearns (GSO roundabout to Humbie Road)

A77 Ayr Road, Newton Mearns

B764 Eaglesham Moor Road (part)

Beech Avenue, Newton Mearns (Shaw Road to Firwood Rd and Cul-de-Sac)

Riverside Road, Waterfoot

Barlae Avenue, Waterfoot

Broom Road East, Newton Mearns (Waterfoot Road to Gleneagles Drive)

Gilmour Crescent, Eaglesham

Montgomery Street, Eaglesham (Gilmour Street to Mid Road)

Lethington Road, Newton Mearns

Roddinghead Road, Newton Mearns

Lynn Drive, Eaglesham

Brackenrig Crescent, Waterfoot

Mid Road, Eaglesham

Polnoon Street, Eaglesham (Glasgow Road to Mid Road)

Pavement resurfacing –

Moidart Court, Barrhead

Lomond Drive, Newton Mearns

Glen Doll Road/Glen Finlet Crescent, Neilston

Glen Roy Drive, Neilston

Claremount Avenue, Giffnock

St Clair Avenue, Giffnock

Glenbank Drive, Thornliebank

Ailsa Drive, Giffnock

Carmunnock Road, Busby (East Kilbride Road to Laurel Grove)

Cathkin Drive, Clarkston

Hillend Road, Clarkston (Sundale Avenue to Flenders Avenue)

Moray Drive, Clarkston (part)

Vardar Avenue, Clarkston

Moray Gardens, Clarkston