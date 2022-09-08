Residents return to landmark Glasgow building - three years after fire

Residents have returned to their Glasgow homes - three years after a fire destroyed part of a Glasgow landmark building.

Work to restore and reinstate a landmark residential building has now been completed by Linear Design & Construct, (LDC) the appointed principal contractors.

Lancefield Quay was partially destroyed by fire in 2019, displacing many of its residents. LDC worked on the restoration of 22 out of the 92 apartments affected.

Glasgow-based NIXON lead the project management of the reinstatement works and provided the architecture, civil and structural engineering and quantity surveying services throughout the project.

From left: NIXON’s David D’Arcy, Dominic MacConnell, Sam Smithers and Tony Slevin (credit: Jeff Holmes)

The team appointed LDC as principal contractors to complete works on behalf of Lancefield Quay Riverside Ltd, which represented the owners.

The dedicated LDC specialist team undertook the meticulous restoration of the fire-damaged homes working closely with NIXON to seek a detailed understanding of each owner’s particular design.

Ken Robertson, from the self-factoring company, Lancefield Quay Riverside Ltd, said: “Our priority was always to restore our landmark building back to its original form for our residents and we have been able to do this. The work of the team of architects, engineers, project managers, quantity surveyors and principal designers at NIXON allowed us as a client to experience a collaborative approach to the reinstatement works. Working closely with NIXON and its contractors, we are delighted that residents were able to return to their homes and to see Lancefield Quay restored along the River Clyde.”

Ryan Broadley, Managing Director, Linear Design & Construct, said, “Lancefield Quay is an iconic property on the banks of the Clyde and its restoration is a key part of maintaining this prestigious building, so we’re delighted to have played our part in bringing it back to its former glory and providing the homeowners with an exceptional end product. This completion represents a milestone for the team and continues to showcase our knowledge, skill and expertise, working with great partners to achieve the optimal result. I am extremely proud with the quality of the work we’ve been able to deliver for the 22 homeowners after such an awful experience with the fire in 2019. We wish them all well in their restored properties for many years to come.”