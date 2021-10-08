‘Resilience’ during pandemic recognised at Scottish Charity Awards

Run annually by the Scottish Council for Voluntary Organisations (SCVO), the Scottish Charity Awards celebrates the best of the voluntary sector and this year’s shortlist included 47 individuals and organisations.

Cumbernauld Resilience was recognised for its community-based response to the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

It united people from all over Cumbernauld from a diverse demographic to reach out and help their neighbours.

The team has over 120 volunteers who have freely given their time, expertise and commitment to distribute over 90,000 meals and other essentials to locals – even hosting Christmas celebrations for over 600 people!

Chairman Tony Murphy said: “As a relatively new charity, we are humbled and delighted to have been recognised in this way.

"We are especially delighted to have won in the Community Action Category as, from the outset, Cumbernauld Resilience’s ethos has been about mobilising the wonderful community spirit that exists in our town to help those in need.

"Thank you so much to every supporter, donor and volunteer – without your unbelievable support and unselfish commitment we really wouldn't have been able to reach out and help so many in our community during their hour of need.”

A special commendation was also given to Bob MacKenzie from CACE (Cumbernauld Action on Care of the Elderly) in the Volunteer of the Year category.

Bob joined CACE after becoming a service user, he then registered as a volunteer because he wanted to support others who felt isolated.

He became a Befriender to someone who was bedridden after suffering a stroke, providing weekly support, developing a way of communicating with them and playing games. Even when the pandemic hit, he would make weekly calls to check in.