There could be no more fitting place to say farewell to Ron Harris than the front page of the newspaper he loved and wrote so many splashes for in his 30 year tenure.

A former Lanark Primary School and Grammar pupil, he went on to gain his journalism qualification at Napier University in Edinburgh before starting his career with the Hamilton Advertiser.

And he quickly showed his journalism teeth, as his fellow recruit, former Motherwell Times editor, Martin Clark recalled.

He said: “We went on the same training weekend when we started with S&UN. He was at the Hamilton Advertiser and I was at Wishaw Press.

Ron Harris was the Carluke and Lanark Gazette's chief reporter for 30 years, from 1990 to 2020, and was equally as well known on the after dinner circuit across Clydesdale.

“Jim White was also on the course held in Prestwick, long before his rise to fame on Sky Sport.

“Ron and I teamed up. As part of our training we were all covering a 'missing child' story and had to visit the local police station for an update.

“We arrived first and, as we left, we picked up all the photocopies of the wee girl so the others didn't get them. We earned extra points from the trainer for that!”

That story will come as no surprise to everyone who knew and loved Ron, who sadly passed away on Thursday, May 9, aged just one month shy of his 68th birthday.

His loss will be most keenly felt by his beloved wife Irene and his sons, Sandy and Sam.

However, colleagues, friends and readers will also be feeling Ron's loss, not only for his 30 year career as the Gazette's chief reporter, from August 1990 to December 2020, but also as a fabulous raconteur.

Renowned for speaking at Burns Suppers and Sportsmen's Dinners, Ron was loved just as much by the many women he charmed at WRI and Guild meetings all over Clydesdale.

It was this ability to speak to people from all walks of life that served him so well in his career.

Helen McCall, former deputy editor, said: “Ron was great with people and had lots of empathy for those he met; he was probably the first to listen to and support those who were abused at Smyllum Orphanage.”

That campaigning journalism led to some of those responsible for the abuse at the Lanark children’s home finally being brought to justice.

Ron was equally well known, and in great demand, as an after dinner speaker.

Helen added: “He had a great sense of comic timing. The distances covered to get to his speaking engagements, and his travels by unreliable public transport, provided him with more fodder for material.”

He was equally at home with making a joke of things he didn’t take to, including “thae typewriters with television screens nailed on top”.

However, he was certainly never short on stories or words.

Friend Ed Archer said: “Ron was a natural humourist and had an amazing ability to entertain people.

“He was a very popular speaker and I remember him organising a McGonagall evening and fish supper at the old St Mary’s Hall. It was one of the funniest evenings ever – listening to Ron was definitely not an experience to be missed.”

His Talking Point column in the Gazzy, written in spoken Scots, was the reason many readers bought the paper every week...he'd have it written up in advance for holidays.