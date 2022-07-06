Roundabout way to celebrate Wallace's Lanark links

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The grand reveal by (l-r) Councillor Catherine McClymont, Elanor McLean and LCDT chairwoman Sylvia Russell.

LCDT member Eleanor McLean, who has taken the lead on the project, cut the coverings off the signs to reveal St Kentigern’s Roundabout, named after the old church within the graveyard.

The church dates back to the 12th century and has strong links with William Wallace.

Legend has it that the Scottish hero met Marion Braidfute, his future wife there whilst attending a Sunday service and it’s where they eventually were married. However, historians, including our own Ed Archer, say there is no evidence for this (just before Ed starts penning another email to me!).

Having taken the lead on the project, Eleanor did the honours at unveiling.

The roundabout naming is the first step of a project to focus on the history of the church, the surrounding graveyard and the links to William Wallace.

It is hoped this will increase footfall in the town and also improve local knowledge of this historical area.

The next step will be to improve the entrance and driveway into the church.

Currently SGN are upgrading the gas substation and SP Energy Networks will then upgrade its electricity substation on the same site. South Lanarkshire Council is also involved and has erected the new signs at the roundabout.

Eleanor said: “LCDT hopes that the full entrance, including Dead Man’s Lane, will be upgraded with story boards erected with information about the church, the graveyard and William Wallace.

“Lanark in Bloom has also have kindly agreed to plant and maintain flower troughs at the entrance.

“Lanark Grammar School will be involved too, as will the private owner of the house near the site and, of course, the two utility companies.

“Once the entrance is complete, we hope to move on within the church site to make improvements there as well.

“This project will move on in stages… so keep your eyes open for more information.”

Discover Lanark is also hoping to make more of the town’s historical links with William Wallace.