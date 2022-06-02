Alexander McMillan (46) was the focus of an intensive police search but officers confirmed that the body of a missing man was found around 5.10pm on Wednesday (June 1) in Barrhill Forest. Alexander had last been seen walking through the town late at night carrying his belongings.
The death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.
When the death was announced on Lanarkshire Police Facebook page, Alexander’s devastated brother Stuart took time to praise officers saying: “Not the ending the family were hoping for but your efforts in finding my brother have been very much appreciated.”