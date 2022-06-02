Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alexander McMillan (46) was the focus of an intensive police search but officers confirmed that the body of a missing man was found around 5.10pm on Wednesday (June 1) in Barrhill Forest. Alexander had last been seen walking through the town late at night carrying his belongings.

The death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.