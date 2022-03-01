Last Tuesday, after we went to press, the Diocese of Motherwell revealed that Father Peter Lafferty was seriously ill at Wishaw University Hospital.

It was subsequently confirmed by the diocese that the priest had died peacefully in his sleep in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The diocese has paid tribute to the popular priest on social media as his fellow priests and the parish tried to come to terms with his death.

A statement read: “Everything about Peter's experience has been one of great witness; his graceful carriage, the exceptional love of family (both natural and Spiritan), and even the support of the state.

"We are grateful for all these even as we are sad to see Peter go.