Around 500 Ukrainian parents and children were treated to a Christmas concert by the Salvation Army.

Singers and musicians from the charity’s church in Govan put on a special lunchtime concert on Sunday after handing out hundreds of Christmas gift parcels to families on board a former cruise ship on the Clyde being used to house refugees.

The Salvation Army played a mix of English and Ukrainian carols as children and adults who live on the ship performed a special nativity play.

Majors Tracy and Mark Bearcroft, who lead the Salvation Army in Govan, paid tribute to the Ukrainian families and those who took part in the event.

The concert took place on board