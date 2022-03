Sam Fender has recorded the ‘biggest indoor show’ in Glasgow - and taken a cheeky dig at Lewis Capaldi.

The OVO Hydro announced on social media, prior to the Geordie singer’s Saturday night gig, that it he was the “biggest selling artist for a single show at the OVO Hydro”.

The venue said no one had sold more tickets for an individual show than Fender.

Sam Fender receives the award for Best Alternative/Rock Act during The BRIT Awards 2022 at The O2 Arena