Santa came to town to enjoy Milngavie BID festive fun

Santa at Milngavie BID Christmas lights switch-on

Hundreds of families turned out to the big event at the village precinct on Saturday, organised and funded by Milngavie Business Improvement District (BID).

VIP guest was of course Santa Claus, who, aided by his trusty team of reindeers, invited youngsters to join him on his sleigh.

There was plenty of family fun and entertainment, including colourful stilt walkers, local talent on stage and a snowman hunt.

Pipers led the parade in the precinct with scouts, guides and other youth organisations taking part, along with the volunteers from Milngavie in Bloom.

There was added sparkle to the lights throughout Milngavie this year thanks to funding by local businesses.

Christmas trees also adorn the doorway of stores with businesses taking part in a tree decorating contest, being judge by local youngsters.

East Dunbartonshire Council has suspended charges in their car parks every Saturday in the run-up to Christmas.

Shoppers can take advantage of the Milngavie Gift Card which supports more than 50 local businesses.

Milngavie Business Improvement District (BID) is a business-led collaboration and non-profit organisation established in Milngavie in 2014.