Santa, Rudolf and Christmas characters to parade in Glasgow on Sunday

Santa and his festive friends will be in Glasgow this weekend.
The Style Mile Festive Fun event will see Rudolf and friends, the Holly and the Ivy, snowmen, Santa and more parading through Glasgow city centre.
The festive performers will include dancers, artists and musicians.
When is the parade?
The parade will be going through the city centre between 12.30-4pm on Sunday, November 28.
Where will be the parade be?
The festive characters will be visiting George Square, Buchanan Street, GOMA, Argyle Street, Miller Street and Ingram Street.