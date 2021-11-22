Santa, Rudolf and Christmas characters to parade in Glasgow on Sunday

Santa will bring his sleigh and a cast of Christmas characters to Glasgow this weekend for some festive fun.

The Style Mile Festive Fun event will see Rudolf and friends, the Holly and the Ivy, snowmen, Santa and more parading through Glasgow city centre.

The festive performers will include dancers, artists and musicians.

When is the parade?

The parade will be going through the city centre between 12.30-4pm on Sunday, November 28.

Where will be the parade be?