Scotland on Tour brings Roo and Neil to Lenzie

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Roo Geddes and Neil Sutcliffe will perform at St Cyprians Church

Roo Geddes and Neil Sutcliffe are Glasgow-based artists who create original music for violin and accordion, inspired by people and landscapes and the ways in which music can evoke a sense of place and community.

The classical, folk and jazz duo will present an evening of musical frolicking, fun, and reflection on what ‘home’ is and how it might sound.

Roo said: “We’re really looking forward to this special date in our tour, where we will be playing music from our debut album Homelands, featuring new music composed over the last five years.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It will be fantastic to play in such a beautiful venue and somewhere that is not usually part of the typical touring circuit.

“The pieces we’ll be playing form a tapestry of soundscapes representing the many physical spaces, landscapes and communities that form our concept of ‘home’.

“Each composition tells the story of a particular place that we have connected with and been inspired by. They are also an exploration of our own musical homelands; the styles, groups and experiences that have formed our playing up until now.”

Scotland on Tour will take place over 12 months until April 2023, supporting hundreds of concerts as more than 120 artists are set to perform at more than 100 venues across the country.

St Cyprian’s hope to be able to confirm more Scotland on Tour dates in the coming months, including Aaron Hawthone next January who will play the organ in accompaniment to silent movies.

Katie Hull, from Music at St Cyprian’s, said: “Music at St Cyprian’s are delighted for the opportunity provided by Scotland on Tour to welcome Roo and Neil.

"The importance of concerts and the value of the audience experience have been highlighted by the pandemic – there really is no substitute for live performance in front of an audience.”

The project, which has been created and managed by Active Events, was made possible by £750,000 of Scottish Government backing.