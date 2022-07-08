Scotland on Tour brings top musicians to Lenzie

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The duo, who have known each other for more than 20 years, have been enjoying a successful and creative reunion since 2017, performing at festivals and concerts throughout the UK.

They will release their duo CD The Wine of Life on the Cooking Vinyl label next month.

The pair will perform a dynamic blend of haunting melodies, pulsating rhythms and stirring improvisations – breaking stylistic barriers while maintaining Scottish roots.

Savourna Stevenson and Steve Kettley will perform at St Cyprian’s Church

Savourna said: “Steve and I are really looking forward to performing some of our new material at St Cyprian’s Church this summer.

"It’s been great fun working on our duo album together and we can’t wait to put it out into the world.”

Steve added: “We’ve been working as a duo for nearly five years now and love to get on the stage and perform together.

"Scotland on Tour is a really brilliant initiative and we’re delighted to be able to perform in Lenzie later this month.”

Scotland on Tour was launched in April and will run until March 2023 supporting the creation of hundreds of concerts and performances at arts centres, town halls and community venues across Scotland.

The project, which has been created and managed by Active Events, was made possible by £750,000 of Scottish Government backing , and will see more than 120 artists perform at more than 100 venues.

Katie Hull, from Music at St Cyprians, said: “Music at St Cyprian’s are delighted for the opportunity provided by Scotland on Tour to welcome Savourna Stevenson and Steve Kettley to perform in the beautiful acoustics of St Cyprian’s in Lenzie.

"The importance of concerts and the value of the audience experience have been highlighted by the pandemic - there really is no substitute for live performance in front of an audience.

"We are so happy that live music is back.”