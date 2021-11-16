Scotland success sparks Hampden Park parking problems

Football fans blocked drives and took up parking spaces in residential streets near Hampden Park yesterday evening as furious residents reported no wardens on certain roads.

Hearts defender John Souttar scored the opening goal last night.

Locals faced an influx of cars in the Mount Florida area as motorists abandoned their vehicles in local streets as they flocked to see Scotland beat Denmark, a council meeting heard.

One driver who tried to park across a driveway eight minutes before kick-off asked a resident if he would be going out that night during an exchange.

Another street saw 21 vehicles without permits parking on it during the World Cup qualifier, according to reports on social media.

Speaking at the Langside Area Partnership meeting today, resident Amber Mohammed said people in some areas reported not seeing parking wardens on their streets for the game.

Ms Mohammed said: “There was quite a lot of cars double parked across driveways – people couldn’t get in and out. There seems to be a bit of concern in the local community at the moment about the impact that big games are having on parking in the area again.”

One resident said on social media: “I’ve had to chase two from parking over my driveway.

“The second even had the cheek to ask if I was going out tonight.”

Some permit holders struggled to get spaces when returning home.

Council officers attending the meeting said they would take the concerns back to Glasgow City Council.

Pointing out there is a change in dynamic around crowds going to Hampden following the national team’s success, Police inspector Crawford Inglis said: “We are seeing bigger crowds than we would normally see watching Scotland at the moment. This is bringing its own problems.”