Scotstoun Pool sets re-opening date after refurbishment completed

Glasgow Life has announced the reopening date for Scotstoun Pool, after refurbishment works were completed.

The pool will reopen to the public on Tuesday, June 21.

Major renovations included improving the changing rooms and adding more lockers and storage space.

The refurbishment of the pool was also expanded to include new pool decoration and tiling, as well as a refurbished spectator viewing area.

Scotstoun Pool will reopen next week.

Public sessions for lane and recreational swimming can now be booked using the Glasgow Club app, or online booking page. Those unable to access online services can book by calling the venue on 0141 276 1620.

Advance booking is recommended as Glasgow Life, which runs sports and culture facilities across Glasgow, expects sessions to be busy.

The pool changing village will now have dedicated family and group changing areas as well as casual swim changing cubicles and Changing Places facilities.

There are now a number of lockers accessible with a Glasgow Club RFID band and coin-operated lockers are still available for customers who prefer these. The facility will also have dedicated pram and buggy lockers for those visiting the pool with young ones.