Police are searching for a missing 12-year-old girl who disappeared from a Glasgow school yesterday (Monday).

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are searching for Abigail Redmond.

Police Scotland said that officers are searching for missing Abigail Redmond, who was reported missing on Monday, and are carrying out enquiries to find her.

Abigail was last seen at St Andrew’s school in Carntyne at around 11.30am on Monday.

According to her mum, Lisa Carruthers, she was wearing a school uniform - white shirt, black skirt, tights, black and white Converse shoes and a black PVC bubble jacket, and has a black Nike school bag.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lisa posted this morning: “She is only 12 and has never stayed out late or overnight somewhere without my knowledge.