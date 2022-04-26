Police are searching for Abigail Redmond.
Police Scotland said that officers are searching for missing Abigail Redmond, who was reported missing on Monday, and are carrying out enquiries to find her.
Abigail was last seen at St Andrew’s school in Carntyne at around 11.30am on Monday.
According to her mum, Lisa Carruthers, she was wearing a school uniform - white shirt, black skirt, tights, black and white Converse shoes and a black PVC bubble jacket, and has a black Nike school bag.
Lisa posted this morning: “She is only 12 and has never stayed out late or overnight somewhere without my knowledge.
“Abigail if u see this post please come home sweetheart to big hugs from me and dad we love you so much , again if anyone has any information where our daughter is please share with us we just want her home safe.”