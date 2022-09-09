Share your memories of the Queen's visit to New Lanark

Jim Arnold presented the Queen with a Silent Monitor, the tool mill managers used in Robert Owen's time to monitor the behaviour and productivity of the millworkers.

Next week’s Carluke and Lanark Gazette will feature many tributes to the Monarch, who served our country and its people for an incredible 70 years.

As part of that coverage, we’ll be taking a look back at The Queen’s visits to Clydesdale, including her trip to New Lanark on June 29, 2000. It is worth noting, the World Heritage Site has, in fact, been closed today as a mark of respect to Her Majesty.

Were you a face in the crowd? Did you get to speak to Her Majesty? Were you a staff member at the World Heritage Site for the occasion?

Were you a face in the crowd during the Queen's visit to New Lanark on June 29, 2000? We'd love to hear your memories of the occasion.