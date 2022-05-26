Sign up to MyEastRen and access council services online

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to MyEastRen for your chance to win a gift card

Some of the services currently available include Council Tax Online and Parentsportal, as well as reporting missed bin collections, road and lighting faults. Other services coming soon include benefits and housing online.

Registration and sign-in is powered by the Scottish Government’s ‘myaccount’ service which uses a single account to access a range of Scottish public services online.

Louise Pringle, director of Business Operations and Partnerships, said: “I’m delighted that the MyEastRen portal has now launched. It’s a place to go to interact with a

range of council services from the click of a button.

"This portal is not only for East Renfrewshire residents - it can be used by anyone who works, visits or travels through the area.

"If you already have a Parentsportal account signing up is very simple, you don’t need a separate username and password for MyEastRen, just log in using the same details.

"I’d also encourage you to do your bit to help the environment by signing up to Council Tax Online paperless billing, which has the added advantage of being able to access your council tax bill instantly at any time.”

To celebrate the launch the council is giving residents the chance to win one of five, £100 East Renfrewshire gift cards which can be used to shop locally in a variety of cafes, restaurants and shops.

Sign up for MyEastRen and Council Tax Online paperless billing to be automatically entered into the prize draw.