Six ‘dreadful’ Glasgow streets resurfaced

Six “dreadful” streets plagued with potholes have been resurfaced in Glasgow after a councillor raised concerns about their condition.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillor Thomas Kerr, Conservative, is celebrating following what he describes as a “long fought battle” since 2019 on behalf of residents.

Now motorists in Hailes Avenue, Culzean Drive, Cambuskenneth Gardens, Linlithgow Gardens, Selby Gardens and Craigvicar Gardens in the Shettleston area can enjoy a smoother drive.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shettleston Councillor Thomas Kerr said: “Potholes and the state of our roads is one of the most common complaints I receive from residents. I constantly had to raise the dreadful state of these particular streets with council officials but I was determined to secure a positive outcome for local people.

Cllr Kerr on one of the repaired roads.

“Since 2019 I have been working with local residents on Hailes Avenue, Culzean Drive, Cambuskenneth Gardens, Linlithgow Gardens, Selby Gardens and Craigvicar Gardens to try get these roads resurfaced.

“I’m delighted that has now been achieved but hope that future requests from residents can be dealt with much quicker and I will be continuing to push for road improvements throughout my Shettleston ward and across Glasgow.”

He shared the good news on social media this week.

On its website Glasgow City Council said it has “a new risk based approached on how defects are repaired.”

If a resident reports a road fault an inspector visits the spot and assesses the defect and the council will respond “to this reported hazard based on the level of risk posed” according to its website.

A council ‘Roads Infrastructure Status and Options’ report has stated that bringing roads up to the ‘best condition in over a decade’ would cost Glasgow £15.5 million annually over five years.

A freedom of information request revealed Glasgow has an “outstanding bill to repair its known road and footway repairs of £96 million” according to council meeting minutes.