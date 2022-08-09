A Glasgow-based company is to star in a new BBC series.

A new ten-part BBC series launching next Monday will offer an exclusive insight into the lives of the younger members of the team at Loganair.

Loganair provided all-areas access to camera crews from Mentorn Scotland over several months – filming from as far afield as Shetland and the Outer Hebrides to Heathrow, as 11 of the airline’s team, ranging from captain to aircraft engineer, balanced their personal lives with the busiest summer at work they’ve faced to date.

Loganair features in the new series.

It’s far reaching, with the UK’s first commercial pilot living with HIV attempting to update aviation legislation to achieve his dream, while one cabin crew member seeks advice from her best friend as she strives to become a pilot. The show also follows the UK’s youngest captain from Edinburgh as he juggles life in the air with his love of street performing and his long-distance relationship in Shetland, and an engineer who faces her biggest challenge yet as she converts a plane into an air ambulance in time for a patient to be transported the following morning.

The series also captures the close friendships of those at Loganair as it shows best mates from Manchester and Mauritius settling into their new lives as pilots in Aberdeen, and a special family moment as one pilot surprises his mum with a flight to an island to thank her for her support throughout his career - the first time she’s ever been on a commercial flight with her son flying the plane.

The first episode of Sky High Club lines up for take-off on BBC Scotland at 10pm on Monday, August 15, with a second instalment on Thursday, August 18.

All ten episodes will be available through BBC iPlayer from Monday.

Jonathan Hinkles, CEO of Loganair, said: “We are all incredibly proud of those who participated in Sky High Club and everyone in the wider team who made it possible.

“During a busy summer, when the entire aviation industry was faced with changing covid restrictions and huge challenges, it was a daunting prospect to invite a TV crew behind the scenes of our airline. For this to work in the best possible way, we gave the camera crews full access to behind-the-scenes life at Loganair, and I’m truly grateful to the stars of the show for volunteering to share their personal and truly inspiring stories as part of the journey.