Sovereign's first visit to Lanark since 1488

Accompanied by the Duke of Edinburgh, there was much excitement about the Queen’s arrival – being covered in advance in the Carluke and Lanark Gazette of both June 19 and 26.

It was the first time a reigning sovereign had been in the Royal Burgh since James IV in 1488.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Royal couple arrived into Lanark station on June 29, 1953, to be greeted by Lord Clydesmuir, the Lord Lieutenant, and were introduced to a host of local dignitaries.

People in Carluke, young and old, came out in their thousands to watch as the newly elected Queen passed through the town. (Pic: Carluke Parish Historical Society)

To regulate the vast crowds, which included 5000 Upper Ward school children, five busloads of extra police officers were drafted in from Glasgow, Renfrewshire and across Lanarkshire.

Factories gave employees time off to see the Queen and shop keepers extended lunch hours to do likewise.

The Gazette of July 3, 1953, stated: “Lanarkshire smiled its greeting to the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh on Monday in a way that made the final day of Her Majesty’s Coronation State visit to Scotland a wonderful climax to a week of great memories. The tour began at Lanark, once the home of Scottish Kings, and ended at Coatbridge.

“The enthusiasm at Lanark rose to great heights as the Queen, looking very happy and showing obvious pleasure in her warm reception, acknowledged the cheers at every opportunity.

The Queen and Prince Philip disembark at Lanark station and are greeted by the Lord Lieutenant.

“Hundreds of Cubs, Brownies, Scouts and Guides, flanking the station exit, gave her her first great roar of welcome. The ovations followed in a seemingly unbroken succession.

“It was a never-to-be-forgotten day. Lanark has never known similar honour and shown such affectionate response.”

A new blue Morroccan-bound visitors’ book was produced in the County Hall for the royal signatures. The Queen signed herself as Elizabeth R, adding the date, and the Duke as Philip.

The Royal visitors left Lanark at 11.52am – eight minutes ahead of schedule – and made their way to Hamilton via Carluke, where shops closed for two hours to enable employees to see the Royal procession.

Arrangements were made so that children and the elderly had the best vantage points on the route – Lanark Road, Kirkton Street, the Cross and Stewart Street. At Law Hospital, patients and staff were also lined up on either side of the beflagged entrance.

Her Majesty’s hat was the fashion talking point of the day – a little cap of iridescent green feathers, described as “youthfully becoming”. With it she wore a beautifully fitted grosgrain coat.

Telegraph linesman on the Royal train was Carstairs railwayman, Mr William Bertram.

However, it was Signalman Harry Thomson who had the distinction of being the last Lanarkshire man to receive the royal handshake on the Monday night. He was in the box on the Dolphinton line branch outside Carstairs.