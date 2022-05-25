Special request for our readers as cost of living crisis hits foodbank supplies in turn

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cumbernauld Resilience needs to bolster supplies of non perishable food when it operates out of Muirfield Community Centre between 5.30pm and 7.15pm each Monday.

The foodbank was started last October by volunteers from the dynamic charity that delivered food parcels across town during lockdow after members identified the need to provide this extra support for those struggling to meet the cost of their shopping bill. It was decided to run it on a drop-in, ‘no questions asked’ basis.

Yet the cost of living crisis is putting existing resources under strain, prompting the volunteers to ask our readers for a bit of extra help.

Cumbernauld Resilience’s James McPhilemy said: “Unfortunately, the last few weeks have been really busy. As a consequence, we are running low on certain items.

"In particular, we are in need of pasta sauce, chopped tomatoes, tinned vegetables, tinned fish or meat. We also need soup, noodles, rice, cereals, baby food and long-life milk.

“If anyone is in a position to make a small donation they can do so at Muirfield Community Centre between 5.30pm and 7pm on a Monday or at Sacred Heart Church Hall between 11am and 4pm on a Saturday.