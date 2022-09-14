St Mungo Museum re-opens - two years after closure

One of Glasgow’s most popular museums has re-opened.

Glasgow Life re-opened the St Mungo Museum of Religious Life and Art in Glasgow this morning.

There had been questions over the future of the museum during the Covid-19 pandemic, and it was included on a list of venues not set to re-open due to budget cuts.

St Mungo Museum.

A petition was even set up against its closure, with thousands of people signing it.

The museum, named after the city’s patron saint, was built on the site of the former Bishop’s Castle.

It has displays, artworks and items that explore the importance of religion in people’s lives.