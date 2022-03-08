Strathblane teenager takes to the stage with TV and West End stars for the final time

Lucie McCutcheon joined Movies to Musicals in 2016 and this will be her last year

Glasgow Philharmonia SCIO’s musical theatre extravaganza will be at the Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline, on Saturday and Sunday.

Leading the cast is Eastenders star, John Partridge, joined by West End veterans Rob Houchen and Jade Davies.

The audience can expect songs from Legally Blonde, Grease, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, School of Rock, Miss Saigon ,Les Miserables and many more.

Ross Gunning, producer, said: “I am delighted John has agreed to do Movies to Musicals this year, sharing the stage with our incredibly talented young performers.

“After a difficult time for the industry, it’s lovely to be back, and the audiences are definitely in for an incredible show.”

Glasgow Philharmonia SCIO looks for the stars of tomorrow every year to give them incredible opportunities to perform free of charge or for very little cost.

Lucie has been a part of the Kids Cast since 201, and this will be the 16-year-old’s last year before moving down to London to study Musical Theatre.

She said: “I’ve seen Movies to Musicals grow so much since I first auditioned in 2016, every year this show has gotten bigger and better and watching these changes has been amazing.

"Being able to say that I’ve performed with so many West End stars is such a privilege. I've also made so many friends from performing in the kids cast and made such amazing memories with them

“This year will be my final year with M2M before I go to London for drama school and I know that with all the experiences I've gained that I am more prepared and excited to continue musical theatre.

"I’m so upset to be leaving, as M2M has been such a big part of my life, but I can't wait to see it grow even further and look forward to watching the shows in the future.”