Billington's team are raising cash for STV Children's Appeal

Mark Billington told the Herald: “We are delighted to confirm that Sean Batty will come to the deli at 3pm on Thursday, September 16.

"He’ll be happy to meet and greet customers ahead of our 10k fun run on Sunday, September 19 for the STV Children’s Appeal.

"The appeal will make such a difference to the lives of children affected by poverty in East Dunbartonshire and across Scotland.”

Sean Batty weatherman