Fisher Stevens suggested Brian Cox was embodying his character

Brian Cox was heard “screaming” at photographers during his co-star Fisher Stevens’ interview with Deadline at the season four premiere of Succession .

Brian, 76, has played Logan Roy in the HBO drama since 2018. His character is known for the catchphrase “f*** off” and the Scottish actor was seemingly embodying this when he began shouting at nearby photographers.

“That’s Brian screaming,” said Fisher, 59, when shouts erupted during his interview.

“He’s having a good time. He’s enjoying his final premiere of the show. Sorry, that was interesting. I wonder who he’s screaming at?”

The actor then added he thought Brian must have been joking with someone, saying: “And he’s not serious. He’s not real. He’s having fun. He’s Logan! He can do whatever the f*** he wants.”

According to Deadline, a representative at the premiere corroborated Fisher’s thoughts, saying: “Oh, he was just joking.”

However, Brian told Deadline at the after party the full story.

“There’s always this problem with photographers: They’re like go right, right, right, and I was like, ‘Get your f***king s**t together!’,” he said.

Brian, who is known for speaking his mind, talked about “a cultural clash” in a separate interview.

“I don’t put up with all that American s***,” he said. “I’m sorry. All that sort of ‘I think, therefore I feel.’”

