Scottish actors from Glasgow that appeared in House of the Dragons first season

Growing up in Glasgow - we’re sure these actors could handle the worst Westeros has to throw at them.

House of the Dragon made its dramatic return to UK screens in August, and with the finale of the first season releasing next week - we thought we’d round up all the actors in the series from Glasgow.

The HBO show is created in collaboration with original author George R.R. Martin - and features a plot thick with political intrigue, blonde monarchs, and familial bickering.

Casting for the Game of Thrones prequel began in the UK in the summer of 2020 - and speculation has been rife ever since as to which actors could make an appearance in the show.

So we thought it was only right to recognise the actors who played a role in the incredible first series of the show.

Graham McTavish as Ser Harrold Westerling

Graham McTavish attends the Starz Premiere event for "Outlander" Season 5 at Hollywood Palladium on February 13, 2020

Graham has some serious Fantasy chops, playing the beloved character Douglas McKendrick in Outlander, and Dwalin in The Hobbit film trilogy.

McTavish, 61, was born in Glasgow to a very politically active family in the city, before they moved at a young age across the United States, Canada and England before settling in New Zealand.

Graham plays the role of Ser Harrold Westerling, he wears a gold cloak marking him as a member of the Kingsguard - tasked with protecting the King of Westeros and his Targaryan family.

McTavish plays a noble knight, pledging an oath to the kingdom that he may bear no children, take no wives, or claim any land he may be entitled to.

In the semi-final released early on Monday morning, Ser Harrold Westerling admonishes his role as Kingsguard, giving up his gold cloak after a disagreement with the crown on the matter of succession.

No doubt Graham will return to his role in season two of the show - unless his character meets an unfortunate end in the finale next week.

The actor returned to Scotland for many roles, including Glasgow-based crime show Taggart, as well as Highlander.

It was also announced in March of last year that McTavish had joined the cast of Netflix’s fantasy drama The Witcher, based upon author Andrzej Sapkowski’s book series, as master spy Sigismund Dijkstra.

Bill Paterson as Lord Lyman Beesbury

Bill Paterson from Glasgow plays the role of Lyman Beesbury - who met his unfortunate end in the latest episode of the show.

Bill Paterson, 77, is a well-respected actor from Glasgow appearing in theatre, radio, film, and television shows for nearly 60 years.

Bill plays the role of Lord Lyman Beesbury, the Lord of Honeyholt and Master of Coin, who sits on the small council advising King Viserys I Targaryen, played by Paddy Considine.

Paterson was born in 1945 and raised in Dennistoun by his father, a plumber, and his mother, a hairdresser.

He claims his interest in acting began with a school trip to the Citizens Theatre in the Gorbals in 1961.

After school he chose to initially pursue a career based on an interest in architecture and spent three years as a quantity surveyor’s apprentice before deciding to attend the Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama.