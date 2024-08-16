Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Community Swimathon – part of the Provost’s Summer Challenge – has reached around the halfway point.​

Provost Gillian Renwick and Depute Provost Colette McDiarmid are calling on the community to help them swim 25,000 lengths this month to raise funds for East Dunbartonshire Womens Aid.

Fantastic progress is being made at the pools at the Allander, Leisuredrome and Kirkintilloch leisure centres, there's still a couple of weeks to add more lengths.

The Provost is encouraging local people to play their part by grabbing their goggles and diving into their local pool and pledge lengths to help reach the target.

Provost and Depute Provost are calling on readers to join the Swimathon.

The Swimathon is one of four challenges organised by East Dunbartonshire’s Civic Office being undertaken this month.

The Community Swimathon, which runs until August 29, is a 25,000 lengths challenge, with the community invited to contribute to the tally of lengths at the three local swimming pools.

There’s also been a nine-mile walk, with the the Provost and Depute Provost joined by members of Walk, Run and Cycle East Dunbartonshire (WRCED).

The other challenges are a Pickleball Tournament, and an 18km cycle from Kirkintilloch Marina to Twechar.

More information about the Provost’s Summer Challenge can be found at www.eastdunbarton.gov.uk/news/provost’s-summer-challenge. If you would like to make a donation, go to www.justgiving.com/page/civic-office-east-dunbartonshire-1721899142162.