Tanisha is well equipped for teaching career

Support from South Lanarkshire Council’s Connect2Renewables Employability initiative helped Tanisha Sandford from Coalburn undertake lifeguard training at the village’s leisure centre.

Banks Renewables Connect 2 Employability Initiative is funded by a share of the income from Middle Muir windfarm at Crawfordjohn and Kype Muir Windfarm at Strathaven.

The fund was created to help people living within 10km of the windfarms into employment by providing training in new skills or retraining; employability advice and support; and to overcome transport challenges by helping with travel, training and/or childcare.

Tanisha is in her final year at Lesmahagow High School and plans to go to university to study to be a teacher.

She said: “Being able to train locally as a lifeguard has been a real boost for me.

“It has not only provided a part-time job on my own doorstep it is also equipping me with a career skill I can take anywhere.

“When I go to university I will be looking for a lifeguard job at a local swimming pool.

“It is work that will fit really well around my studies but will also help to keep me active.”

General manager of South Lanarkshire Leisure and Culture Kay Morrison is delighted to have helped Tanisha in her career.

She said: “The additional funding from Connect 2 helped us deliver this lifeguard training programme.

“It not only benefits the individual, but it also brings a community benefit by helping ensure we have the skilled staff on site to keep our customers safe.”

Robin Winstanley, sustainability and external affairs manager at Banks Renewables, said: “We are proud of our partnership with the council and local people which ensures that members of the community can benefit from the renewables developments we have close by.”

The initiative has provided funding support to deliver opportunities for more than 400 local people living near the windfarms.