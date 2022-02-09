Targeted action on Carluke wheelie bin fires

Community police officers and SFRS crew have joined forces to help residents retain their wheelie bins.

Amid concerns about wheelie bin thefts and fires, the two services are now working together to combat the issue.

The joint partnership has involved proactive patrols, education and investigation into the offences.

It costs homeowners almost £70 to replace a wheelie bin, so it’s far from a victimless crime. Funding has also been sourced for wheelie bin chains to help residents whose bins have been repeatedly targeted.

And local community police sergeant Richard Durie is hoping additional funding can be sourced to buy even more equipment – to help other residents who are affected.

He said: “There had been an issue with wheelie bins being targeted in the Glenafeoch Road area, ending up burned out in the Jock’s Burn area. There were similar issues for residents living near Moor Park, with bins ending up at the back of the pavilion.

“The bins were being stolen and set on fire and, while there was little damage to the surrounding areas, we wanted to highlight the dangers involved and stress the fact that homeowners have to pay to replace these bins.

"Those responsible are also putting themselves in danger as they don’t know what kind of flammable material might be in these bins.”

In a bid to help resolve the issue, the community policing team contacted the local SFRS community safety officer to try to help residents.

Richard added: “They managed to get us chains and padlocks for residents who have been regularly targeted.

"It seems to be happening at a time of night when we wouldn’t expect youth disorder so we’ve also been able to enlist police quad bikes – to quickly enable us to get into those areas.”

Homeowners are being advised to keep bins hidden or locked away. If that’s not possible, use a padlock and chain to tie the bins together, making them more difficult to move, and bring bins in as soon as possible.