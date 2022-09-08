This is how much Energy Bill Rescue Plan will save Glasgow households

Glasgow households will save hundreds of pounds this winter thanks to the Energy Bill Rescue Plan.

New Prime Minister Liz Truss set out the Energy Bill Rescue Plan at Westminister on Thursday - shortly before it was announced that doctors were concerned about the Queen’s health.

The scheme is being introduced in a bid to help people across the UK deal with rising energy bills during the cost of living crisis.

Ofgem is set to lift the energy price cap on October 1, 2022, however, the plan means that households will not feel the full force of the increase.

Prime Minister Liz Truss.

The current energy price cap in Southern Scotland - including Glasgow - is £1968 per annum.

The planned 80% rise in the energy price cap in October would have seen this rise to a whopping £3550 - which moneysavingexpert predicts will rise even higher in 2023.

However, the new PM’s plan means that annual energy bills will be capped at £2500.

This does not include the £400 energy bill discount which has already been announced, which brings the total amount to £2100 per year.