Lewis Capaldi has shared several TikTok videos reacting to footage of children watching his new music video.

Lewis Capaldi has duetted multiple TikTok posts showing children crying as they watch the music video he released for ‘Wish You The Best’. The singer, 26, from Glasgow , debuted the emotional music video on YouTube in April.

It follows the story of postman John and his dog, Willow. John is played by actor David Bradley, best known for playing Argus Filch in the Harry Potter films.

Midway through the video, John passes away and Willow is left looking at his grave. The sad moment has left viewers in tears, with many sharing their children’s reaction to the video on TikTok.

Lewis has been duetting the videos to express his shock. In a recent post he appears worried and shows a concerned expression throughout while a poor child has a meltdown.

He captioned one post with: “this was not my intention hahahahahaha oh no”, and overlaid the video with the text: “I am now making children cry”.

The post has since amassed over 1.6 million likes, with fans in the comments empathising with the crying child. One user wrote: “This was exactly my reaction! I don’t know if I’ll ever be the same again!”

In another reaction video, Lewis, 26, wrote: “I feel like my latest video is emotionally scarring children and I don’t know how to feel cause on one hand it’s sad but also at least the song is getting out there”.

Finally, Lewis shared a slightly more upbeat response to his fans’ floods of tears. He duetted a crying fan whilst smiling and laughing under a filter of money raining down. He captioned the post: “My label every time an innocent human being is traumatised by the wish you the best video”.